Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicide prevention is a top clinical priority within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). While research consistently shows that suicide risk is associated with adverse social determinants of health (SDH, e.g., housing instability, unemployment, justice involvement), less is known about the extent to which suicide prevention staff are aware of and able to address these risk factors. This study aimed to understand the experiences of VA Suicide Prevention Coordinators (SPCs) with referring Veterans at risk of suicide to services that address SDH.



METHOD: In January-February 2022, 171 VA SPCs completed a questionnaire about their experiences connecting Veterans with SDH-focused services. Descriptive statistics summarized closed-response items and a thematic analysis was conducted for open-ended responses.



RESULTS: The majority of SPCs agreed that adverse SDH contribute to suicide risk and that services to address SDH could reduce suicide risk for Veterans. While most SPCs were aware of on-site SDH services, many reported barriers to connecting Veterans with those services including insufficient resources, lack of staff time, and eligibility criteria.



CONCLUSION: Changes at the organizational and policy levels are needed to provide comprehensive suicide prevention services that connect at-risk Veteran with services to address adverse SDH.

