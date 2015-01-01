|
Citation
Wills E, Fitts M. Health Expect. 2024; 27(4): e14125.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
39032155
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Indigenous women experience high rates of family violence-related head injuries. At present, lived experience accounts from Indigenous women are absent, which results in incomplete understandings and inadequate responses that have detrimental impacts on them and their families. The aim of this study was to gain insight into Indigenous women's personal and family perspectives regarding violence-related traumatic brain injury (TBI), including impacts on life, as well as decision-making processes about healthcare access and engagement.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Female; Middle Aged; Australia; Decision Making; Young Adult; Interviews as Topic; Health Services Accessibility; traumatic brain injury; women; *Qualitative Research; *Focus Groups; *Brain Injuries, Traumatic/psychology/ethnology/therapy; *Domestic Violence/psychology/ethnology; *Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander/psychology; Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander; Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples; concussion; family violence; remote