Abstract

Increasing heat stress in urban environments due to climate change has a significant adverse impact on human work and daily life. Street canyons as the main component of the underlying surface of the city and the main place of residents' activities, a comprehensive understanding of street morphology and tree planting practices can help to improve thermal comfort. Based on survey data and field experiments, this study designed 30 scenarios and employed ENVI-met model (version 5.0.3) to quantify the effect of street aspect ratio (H/W: H is building height and W is street width) and tree spacing (TS) on pedestrian thermal comfort in two differently oriented streets (north-south and east-west) in Taiyuan, China.



RESULTS showed that H/W ratio and TS significantly influenced the street thermal comfort mainly owing to shading. H/W ratio played a pivotal role in reducing mean radiant temperature (Tmrt) and physiological equivalent temperature (PET), and was negatively correlated with Tmrt and PET. Compared to no-tree scenarios, street trees significantly improved thermal comfort (mean reductions of Tmrt and PET were 12.74℃ and 5.66℃, respectively), and PET and Tmrt were significantly negatively correlated with TS. The improvement effect of street trees on Tmrt and PET in east-west oriented street was better than north-south oriented street. H/W = 1.0 and TS = 6 m appeared as the proposed combination to mitigate the summer thermal comfort in the temperate monsoon climate zone. These quantitative results provide new insights into renewal and design strategies for future urban planning.

