Chen X, Han M, He J, Ma H, Han M, Liu Y, Wu X. Int. J. Biometeorol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39031194
Increasing heat stress in urban environments due to climate change has a significant adverse impact on human work and daily life. Street canyons as the main component of the underlying surface of the city and the main place of residents' activities, a comprehensive understanding of street morphology and tree planting practices can help to improve thermal comfort. Based on survey data and field experiments, this study designed 30 scenarios and employed ENVI-met model (version 5.0.3) to quantify the effect of street aspect ratio (H/W: H is building height and W is street width) and tree spacing (TS) on pedestrian thermal comfort in two differently oriented streets (north-south and east-west) in Taiyuan, China.
ENVI-met; Street canyon; Street tree; Thermal comfort; Urban design