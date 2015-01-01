Abstract

BACKGROUND: With states legalizing cannabis at a rapid pace, and the increasing popularity of edibles, it is important to document marketing practices to better understand how they might be appealing and misleading to consumers to guide state policymakers.



METHODS: A descriptive content analysis of 1229 cannabis edible packages advertised on a publicly available website between June and November 2022 and available for sale in licensed dispensaries was performed.



RESULTS: Healthy ingredient descriptors were the most common type of descriptor with 31 % of packages including words like "vegan", "gluten free" and "natural". Quality descriptors like "handcrafted" were on 28 % of packages. Other descriptors were focused on the consumer experience including expected effects (e.g., "relax") (27 %), taste or flavor (e.g., "sour") (21 %) and pharmacokinetics (e.g., "fast-acting") (19 %). Images of non-cannabis plants and outdoor nature settings were on half of packages. Images of the cannabis plant were on 33 % of packages. Flavor imagery including images of food were common (43 %). Other marketing appeals included images of people (15 %), animals (12 %) and space (10 %).



CONCLUSIONS: Package marketing used by other commercial industries was common on cannabis edible packages. Edibles marketing is distinct from other cannabis products in its ability to focus on the food ingredients which could mislead consumers into thinking the cannabis, rather than the food, is healthy or less harmful. Research examining the impact of cannabis edibles marketing strategies on appeal and harm perceptions is critically needed to guide policymakers as they establish packaging regulations to optimize public health and safety.

