Abstract

Research on patient safety in mental health settings is limited compared to physical healthcare settings. Recent qualitative studies have highlighted that patient safety is more than just physical safety but includes psychological safety. Traditionally, psychological safety has been defined as the belief that it is safe to take interpersonal risks, such as speaking up, without a fear of negative consequences. However, to date, it is not clear what constitutes psychological safety for service users of inpatient mental health settings. To understand this, we conducted 12 interviews with former inpatient mental health service users. Interviews were analysed with Reflexive Thematic Analysis, and five themes were developed. All themes had subthemes. Overall, we found that participants were more readily able to draw on situations where they felt psychologically unsafe, rather than safe. Psychological safety in service users was influenced by (1) healthcare staff attitudes and behaviours towards them, (2) their relationships with other service users, (3) whether they felt they had any control over their environment and medical decision-making regarding their care, (4) their experiences of physically safety, feeling listened to and believed and (5) access to meaningful occupation on the wards. These findings suggest that changes are needed to enhance inpatient mental health service users' general experiences of psychological safety. Further research will need to (1) further develop understanding of the concept of psychological safety for service users and (2) identify interventions, and such interventions should be co-designed with service users.

