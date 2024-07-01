|
Citation
|
Amédée LM, Darius WP, Farahi SMMM, Guillaume D, Jacob G, Guerrier M, Clorméus LA, Hébert M, Cénat JM. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39032714
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is prevalent in low and middle-income countries, such as Haiti. However, there is little research on its association with mental health problems such as psychological distress and depression. Although there is evidence that men may experience IPV, few studies have investigated mental health difficulties among Haitian men and women. The present study aims to 1) assess the prevalence of depressive symptoms and psychological distress in this population and 2) examine the association between IPV, psychological distress, and depression while considering potential risk and protective factors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Psychological distress; Intimate partner violence; Haïti