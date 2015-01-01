Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To identify characteristics of older adult emergency department (ED) patients aged ≥65 with suicidal ideation and/or behavior.



METHODS: A single center retrospective chart review analyzed 392 patients (≥65) with suicidal ideation and/or behavior (2013-2019). Comprehensive full-text searches were used. Subgroup analyses for age and gender were conducted.



RESULTS: Depressive disorder was documented in 50% of cases. Notably, 54% of all women were prescribed antidepressants, compared to only 31% of men. Most patients had general medical conditions (74.5%) and chronic multimorbidity (71.2%). Social stress affected 40.1%; 35.7% were intoxicated upon presentation. Alcohol abuse was more common in the 65-74 age group, while dementia impacted 20% of those ≥75. Men had a six-fold higher 30-day post-discharge mortality.



DISCUSSION: Older ED patients with suicidal ideation and/or behavior exhibit typical characteristics. The dementia prevalence suggests tailored care for those ≥75, and the heightened post-discharge mortality rate in older men requires further research.

Language: en