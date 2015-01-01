Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adequately evaluating risk and making decisions is vital but understudied for older adults living independently but with compromised cognition, as seen in those with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), specifically those with amnestic MCI (aMCI) which is associated with higher risk of conversion to Alzheimer's disease.



OBJECTIVE: We propose to comprehensively evaluate risk-taking behaviors across domains important for everyday activities between an aMCI group and their cognitively healthy counterparts (HC).



METHODS: A case-control study design. Data on risk-taking behaviors via the Domain-Specific Risk-Taking Scale (DOSPERT), and candidate confounding mental health factors (i.e., neurodegeneration, depression, and fatigue) were collected. Analyses on group difference and interaction between group and confounding factors on risk-taking behaviors were conducted.



RESULTS: The aMCI group showed a higher likelihood of risk-taking than HC (t = 4.38, df = 73, p < 0.001). Moderation analysis showed fatigue (F = 5.91, p = 0.018) and presence of depression (F = 4.52, p = 0.037), but not neurodegeneration, as significant moderators for group and DOSPERT total score, controlling for sex. In post-hoc analyses, there was a significant relationship between both fatigue (B = -7.83, SE = 3.65, t = -2.14, p = 0.036), and presence of depression (B = -20.80, SE = 9.97, t = -2.09, p = 0.041), with DOSPERT total score for HC but not for aMCI. There were no significant relationships between neurodegeneration, fatigue, or depression with any specific risk-taking domains after correction for multiple comparisons.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results show differences in risk-taking behavior between older adults with and without intact cognition, and overall decision-making is affected by fatigue and depression in HC but not aMCI, together suggesting the importance of cognition in the ability to adjust risk-taking behaviors.

