Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cognitive impairment (CI) may impair the ability to accurately perceive physical capacity and fall risk.



OBJECTIVE: We investigated perceived (measured as concern about falls) and physiological fall risk in community-dwelling older people with CI, the characteristics of the aligned and misaligned groups and the impact of misaligned perceptions on falls.



METHODS: Participants (n= 293) with mild-moderate CI were classified into four groups based on validated physiological and perceived fall risk assessments: 1) vigorous: low perceived and physiological fall risk; 2) anxious: high perceived and low physiological fall risk; 3) unaware: low perceived and high physiological fall risk; and 4) aware: high perceived and physiological fall risk. Groups were compared with respect to neuropsychological and physical function, activity and quality of life measures, and prospective falls (12-months).



RESULTS: The anxious (IRR = 1.70, 95% CI = 1.02-2.84), unaware (IRR = 2.00, 95% CI = 1.22-3.26), and aware (IRR = 2.53, 95% CI = 1.67-3.84) groups had significantly higher fall rates than the vigorous group but fall rates did not significantly differ among these groups. Compared with the vigorous group: the anxious group had higher depression scores and reduced mobility and quality of life; the unaware group had poorer global cognition, executive function and mobility and lower physical activity levels; and the aware group had an increased prevalence of multiple physical and cognitive fall risk factors.



CONCLUSIONS: Fall rates were increased in participants who had increased perceived and/or physiological fall risk. Contrasting fall risk patterns were evident in those who under- and over-estimated their fall risk. Understanding these characteristics will help guide fall risk assessment and prevention strategies in community-dwelling older people with CI.

Language: en