Owczarzak J, Monton O, Fuller S, Burlaka J, Kiriazova T, Morozova O, Dumchev K. J. Int. AIDS Soc. 2024; 27 Suppl 3(Suppl 3): e26307.
Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC
39030874
INTRODUCTION: Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has severely impacted the healthcare system, including the provision of HIV care. The ongoing war is a human-caused mass trauma, a severe ecological and psychosocial disruption that greatly exceeds the coping capacity of the community. The bioecological model of mass trauma builds on Bronfenbrenner's concept of interaction between nested systems to argue that social context determines the impact of life events on the individual and how an individual responds. This paper uses the bioecological model of mass trauma to explore the impact of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the ongoing war on HIV-positive people who use drugs in Ukraine, a particularly vulnerable population that may be negatively affected by disruptions to social networks, healthcare infrastructure and economic conditions caused by mass trauma.
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Ukraine; substance use; HIV; Russia; social determinants of health; *HIV Infections/psychology/drug therapy; armed conflicts; health services accessibility; Ukraine/epidemiology