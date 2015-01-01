|
Citation
Jackson DB, Fix RL, Semenza DC, Testa A, Ward JA, Crifasi CK. J. Res. Adolesc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
39030754
Abstract
Youth-police contact is increasingly acknowledged as a stressor and a racialized adverse childhood experience that can undermine youths' mental health. The present study investigates a particularly distressing feature of youths' direct and witnessed in-person police stops-officer gunpoint (i.e., officers drawing of firearms and pointing them at youth, their peers, or other community members). We examine patterns of youths' officer gunpoint exposure and associations with youth mental health and safety perceptions. Data come from the Survey of Police-Adolescent Contact Experiences (SPACE), a cross-sectional survey of a community-based sample of Black youth ages 12-21 in Baltimore City, Maryland (n = 335), administered from August 2022 to July 2023.
Language: en
Keywords
guns; firearms; emotional distress; perceived safety; police avoidance; police exposure; police violence stress