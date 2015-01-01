Abstract

Recent national estimates suggest that 1 in 2 women will experience intimate partner violence (IPV) in their lifetime. Given the high prevalence of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among women experiencing IPV, it is necessary to consider whether PTSD assessments function adequately for this population. Thus, the present study aimed to evaluate the psychometric properties of the past-month version of the PTSD Checklist for DSM-5 (PCL-5), one of the most widely used self-report measures of PTSD symptoms, in a sample of community women experiencing IPV. Participants were 158 women who had experienced IPV in the past 6 months (M(age) = 40.14 years, 39.9% White). The PCL-5 demonstrated good internal consistency, Cronbach's α = .97, and scores were significantly positively correlated with theoretically related constructs (i.e., PTSD symptom count on the SCID-5, IPV severity, substance use, depression, anxiety, and emotion dysregulation); however, it demonstrated poor 30-day stability, r = .38, ICC = .55. The ability of the PCL-5 to discriminate with respect to a PTSD diagnosis was acceptable, AUC = .74. A cutoff score of 21 maximized sensitivity (82.5%) and specificity (55.4%); this is lower than typical cutoffs (i.e., 31-33). Although the PCL-5 has generally demonstrated adequate psychometric properties, findings suggest that it does not function optimally for women experiencing IPV relative to its functioning for other trauma-exposed populations. The lower-than-typical cutoff suggests that the PCL-5 may underestimate PTSD prevalence among women experiencing IPV.

