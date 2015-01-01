Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite the promising effects of robot-assisted gait training (RAGT) on balance and gait in post-stroke rehabilitation, the optimal predictors of fall-related balance and effective RAGT attributes remain unclear in post-stroke patients at a high risk of fall.



OBJECTIVE: We aimed to determine the most accurate clinical machine learning (ML) algorithm for predicting fall-related balance factors and identifying RAGT attributes.



METHODS: We applied five ML algorithms- logistic regression, random forest, decision tree, support vector machine (SVM), and extreme gradient boosting (XGboost)- to a dataset of 105 post-stroke patients undergoing RAGT. The variables included the Berg Balance Scale score, walking speed, steps, hip and knee active torques, functional ambulation categories, Fugl- Meyer assessment (FMA), the Korean version of the Modified Barthel Index, and fall history.



RESULTS: The random forest algorithm excelled (receiver operating characteristic area under the curve; AUC = 0.91) in predicting balance improvement, outperforming the SVM (AUC = 0.76) and XGboost (AUC = 0.71). Key determinants identified were knee active torque, age, step count, number of RAGT sessions, FMA, and hip torque.



CONCLUSION: The random forest algorithm was the best prediction model for identifying fall-related balance and RAGT determinants, highlighting the importance of key factors for successful RAGT outcome performance in fall-related balance improvement.

