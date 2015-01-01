|
Corallo F, Maggio MG, Bonanno L, De Luca R, Cardile D, Cappadona I, Todaro A, Calabrò RS. NeuroRehabilitation 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39031393
BACKGROUND: Acquired brain injuries (ABI) represent neurological disorders that can arise after traumatic and non-traumatic events. In addition to the physical, emotional and cognitive challenges that patients face, these injuries can bring changes in the life of the patient and his or her family.
caregiver; family functioning; ABI; FACES IV; neurological disorders; psychological function