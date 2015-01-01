Abstract

BACKGROUND: Acquired brain injuries (ABI) represent neurological disorders that can arise after traumatic and non-traumatic events. In addition to the physical, emotional and cognitive challenges that patients face, these injuries can bring changes in the life of the patient and his or her family.



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to understand how the occurrence of an ABI condition can disrupt and reshape family functioning by examining certain dimensions such as role in the family, gender and age, which may have a major influence on family dynamics.



METHODS: We enrolled 86 caregivers of patients with ABI. Two experienced psychologists examined family functioning with Olso's Family Adaptability and Cohesion Rating Scale (FACES IV).



RESULTS: The correlation between groups by generics showed a significant difference only for flexibility (p = 0.05). Specifically, flexibility was greater in male caregivers, particularly in sons. Most of the constructs defining family functioning, such as communication, remained unchanged despite the ABI event.



CONCLUSION: This study provides an in-depth understanding of how families face the challenges posed by the ABI and the role caregivers play within the system.

