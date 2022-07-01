|
BACKGROUND: Medical incapacity at the wheel is a rare but high-profile factor in accident causation. The UK Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) does not require a review of medical records on the application for a bus licence, but applicants sign a self-declaration of medical history. There is debate over what, if any, verification of medical information is required for doctors who complete the medical assessment. AIMS: To assess how self-declaration compares against General Practitioner (GP) patient records for a series of bus drivers undergoing driver licensing assessment in a 12-month period.
Language: en