Abstract

BACKGROUND: Medical incapacity at the wheel is a rare but high-profile factor in accident causation. The UK Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) does not require a review of medical records on the application for a bus licence, but applicants sign a self-declaration of medical history. There is debate over what, if any, verification of medical information is required for doctors who complete the medical assessment. AIMS: To assess how self-declaration compares against General Practitioner (GP) patient records for a series of bus drivers undergoing driver licensing assessment in a 12-month period.



METHODS: Review of GP reports received for bus driver medicals undertaken in a 12-month period between 1 July 2022 and 30 June 2023.



RESULTS: Of the 145 medicals undertaken, 12 (8.3%) GP reports contained undeclared medical conditions that required further evaluation and may have impacted on fitness to drive.



CONCLUSIONS: Studies into the contribution of medical incapacity at the wheel to vehicle accidents are sparse, as, thankfully, are the events themselves. Nevertheless, given the updated General Medical Council guidance to doctors on confidentiality and public protection responsibilities, and evidence to suggest that doctors' knowledge of the DVLA guidelines is poor, it might be pertinent for the DVLA to reconsider its approach to driver self-reporting in some circumstances, given the discrepancy highlighted here.

Language: en