Abstract

This research was conducted to determine the effects of social impact and alexithymia on attitudes toward dating violence. Additionally, the interaction between them was examined. In this context, the effect of social impact on alexithymia was also examined. In addition, this research tried to determine whether alexithymia has a mediating role between social impact and attitudes toward dating violence. The study was descriptive and cross-sectional. There was a total of 582 participants in the study. The study used the Sociodemographic Questionnaire Form, Social Impact Scale (SIS), 20-Item Toronto Alexithymia Scale (TAS-20), and Dating Violence Scale (DVS) for data collection. The study used the descriptive statistics, spearman correlation analysis and structural equation modeling in the evaluation of the data. Participants' SIS scores had a statistically significant and positive correlation with their TAS-20 scores (p <.01), while they had a statistically significant and negative correlation with their DVS scores (p <.01). In addition, a statistically significant and negative correlation was found between TAS-20 scores and DVS scores (p <.01). SIS scores directly affected the TAS-20 (effect value = 0.481; p =.001) and DVS scores (effect value = -0.405; p =.001). Similarly, the TAS-20 scores had a direct effect on the DVS scores (effect value = -0.261; p =.008). In addition to this direct effect of TAS-20 scores, there was a significant mediator effect between the SIS scores and DVS scores (effect value = -0.126; p =.008). In this study, it was established that social impact effects both alexithymia and attitudes toward dating violence, and moreover, alexithymia influences attitudes toward dating violence. Additionally, it was identified that alexithymia serves as a mediator in the relationship between social impact and attitudes toward dating violence.

Language: en