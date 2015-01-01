Abstract

BACKGROUND: Social isolation is frequent in people with psychosis, contributing to negative health outcomes. Interventions including online social networking (OSN) may overcome some psychosis-related barriers and facilitate social interactions. However, evidence is currently sparse and needs to be collated in a systematic review to better understand effectiveness.



METHOD: Following PRISMA guidelines, this review yielded 9835 results. Eleven publications, reporting data from five RCTs and six non-controlled studies, met the inclusion criteria. Two independent reviewers undertook data extraction and quality assessment, with results narratively synthesised.



RESULTS: This review looked broadly at interventions including either purpose-build platforms for peer-to-peer interactions or existing OSN tools. Yet, we only identified interventions utilising purpose-designed platforms. Early small-scale studies suggested OSN interventions reduced social isolation, but larger effectiveness studies did not confirm these effects. No improvements in quality-of-life outcomes were identified.



CONCLUSION: Higher quality and longer-term studies did not support effectiveness of current OSN interventions in reducing social isolation or improving quality of life of people with psychosis. These interventions used purpose-built platforms and encouraged OSN between selected individuals, which may explain these outcomes. Future research may explore promoting safe use of mainstream OSN platforms to expand the social networks of individuals with psychosis.

