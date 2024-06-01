Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Post-hospital falls impose a substantial healthcare burden on older adults, yet contributing factors remain inadequately examined. This study aimed to investigate underinvestigated factors associated with post-hospital falls. STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective territory-wide cohort study.



METHODS: We examined the electronic medical records of patients aged ≥65 who were discharged from public hospitals in Hong Kong (2007-2018). During the 12 months following discharge, participants were monitored to identify falls based on diagnosis codes or clinical notes from inpatient episodes, the emergency department (ED) visits, and death records. Falls were categorized into two groups: those only requiring ED visits and those requiring hospitalizations. Binary logistic and multinomial logistic regressions examined the associated factors for post-hospital falls and subcategories of falls, respectively.



RESULTS: Among 606,392 older patients, 28,593 (4.71%; 95% CI = 4.66%-4.77%) experienced falls within 12 months after discharge. Of those, 8438 (29.5%) only required ED visits, and 20,147 (70.5%) required hospitalizations. Discharge from non-surgical wards, length of stay over two weeks, receiving the Geriatric Day Hospital and Rehabilitation Day Program, advancing age, being female, having more comorbidities, taking more fall risk increasing drugs, previous admission for falls, and living in Hong Kong Island were associated with increased fall risk. Receiving allied health service or nurse service was associated with reduced risk. The same factors were more associated with falls requiring hospitalizations rather than falls only requiring ED visits.



CONCLUSIONS: Older patients with identified factors were particularly vulnerable to post-hospital falls leading to rehospitalizations. Fall risk assessment and tailored prevention should prioritize this group.

