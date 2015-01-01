Abstract

Adolescent girls and young women ages 15-24 experience high rates of gender-based violence (GBV), underpinned by gender and social norms that shape their transitions to adulthood. For interventions that seek to leverage and build on existing infrastructure for health service provision, it is important to understand how gender norms operate in the background and how they shape service engagement or non-engagement. In formative work for our project, Screen & Support, outside of Lusaka, Zambia, we engaged in community conversations with adolescent girls and young women to understand common types and experiences of violence, perceptions of what causes violence, and pathways to post-violence service access. This manuscript explores emerging findings surrounding social and gender norms. We engaged n = 12 adolescent girls and young women ages 15-24, including survivors of GBV, young women living with HIV, and young married women in separate conversations conducted in a mix of Nyanja, Bemba, and English. Arts-based activities accompanied guided focus group discussions. Translated transcripts were coded and thematically analysed by two authors using Dedoose software. Key themes emerged around two major themes-understanding the norms underpinning violence, and observing how these norms were activated in the aftermath of violence. Sub-themes focused on power differentials supporting violence, social expectations and community-enacted sanctions, and understanding dominant norms and assumptions. Considering what unfolded in the aftermath of violence, young women participants considered key reference groups upholding norms, explored the contexts where norms may be contested or become more complicated, and described how accepting silence was a common means of closure. We discuss the implications of these findings for programme design, delivery, and evaluation, as well as the potential, and roadmap, for shifting norms that negative affect adolescent girls and young women.

Language: en