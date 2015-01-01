Abstract

Alcohol is recognized as a driver of intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetration and experience, but relatively little research has focused on the role of couples' drinking patterns, nor pathways between alcohol and violence. We draw on data collected among young (18-30 year old) people living in informal settlements who self-selected to enroll in an intervention trial to reduce IPV in Durban, South Africa to understand these dynamics. Between September 2015 and September 2016 quantitative data were collected from women, who reported on their own experiences of IPV and alcohol use, as well as their partner's own alcohol use. To contextualise and interpret the quantitative results, we use qualitative data from women and men (who were not in relationships with one another) to understand potential pathways through which alcohol use may shape conflict in relationships. All forms of IPV (physical and/or sexual, emotional and economic) were more common among women where either, they alone had problematic drinking levels, their partner was frequently drunk but they did not have problematic alcohol use, or they had problematic alcohol use and their partner was drunk frequently. Qualitative data suggested women and men in relationships rarely drank together. Three potential ways in which alcohol use increased conflict and IPV: disinhibition, with women and men more likely to get into arguments and speak 'badly' to one another; the impact of men's drinking on relationships, including economic provision and providing emotional support; and, the close association between alcohol consumption and infidelity, with women's public drinking being particularly stigmatized and male partner's seeing this as a challenge to their authority and control. Interventions addressing the alcohol-IPV nexus need to also address male patriarchal control and alcohol's close association with infidelity and the impact on finances, as well as reducing alcohol use.

