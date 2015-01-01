|
Toukhy N, Raviv B, Haruvi-Catalan L, Fennig S, Barzilay S. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
39031308
BACKGROUND: Ambivalence in attitudes towards life and death are associated with suicide ideation (SI) among adolescents. However, previous research was mainly cross-sectional and did not examine through which psychopathological mechanisms (such as depression) attitudes towards life and death are associated with SI.
suicide ideation; ambivalence; attitudes towards life and death