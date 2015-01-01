Abstract

A major safety hazard for e-bike riders crossing an intersection is encountering heavy vehicles turning right in the same direction, which often results in severe casualties. Recently, some cities in China have implemented right-turn safety improvement treatments (i.e., right-turn yielding rules and right-turn warning facilities) at intersections to reduce the occurrence of such accidents. However, the risk perception and behavior of e-bike riders and heavy vehicle drivers dynamically change during the right-turn interaction process, and the safety effects of different right-turn safety measures remain unclear. This study aims to investigate the safety effect of right-turn safety measures on E-Bike-Heavy Vehicle (EB-HV) right-turn conflicts at signalized intersections. The right-turn conflicts and potential influencing factors are extracted from aerial video data, including characteristics of right-turn warning facilities, characteristics and behavior of e-bike riders and heavy vehicle drivers, environmental factors, and traffic-related factors. Moreover, traffic conflict indicators such as the Time to Collision (TTC), Post Encroachment Time (PET), and Jerk are selected and calculated. Multinomial and binary logit models are used to estimate and analyze the EB-HV right-turn conflict severity and drivers yielding behavior. The results reveal that: (a) right-turn warning facilities can decrease the probability of slight and severe EB-HV right-turn conflicts, while the presence of law enforcement cameras could prompt heavy vehicle drivers to comply with the yielding rules and adopt more cautious behavior; (b) increased heavy vehicle speed and acceleration before turning right have strong correlation to illegitimate yielding behavior of the driver and higher EB-HV right-turn conflict severity; and (c) aggressive behavior of e-bike rider increases the severe conflict probability, especially at intersections without right-turn warning facilities. Based on the study findings, several practical implications are suggested to reduce the risk of EB-HV right-turn conflicts, enhance the effectiveness of right-turn safety measures, and improve crossing safety for e-bike riders.

