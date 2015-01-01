Abstract

Drug-facilitated sexual assault (DFSA) is a topic of growing social concern in recent years. Despite this, few empirical studies carried out in Spain have analysed the phenomenon from a preventive approach. The aim of this study, in addition to providing new evidence on DFSA, specifically in minors, was to identify possible associated variables, thus contributing to a better understanding of the problem and to the design of more effective prevention policies. To this end, a survey was carried out among minors in the autonomous community of Galicia. A total of 7,181 students aged 12 to 17 (M = 14.79; SD = 1.57) participated. Data collection was carried out by means of a self-administered questionnaire on paper. Data concerning DFSA were collected by means of specific items, piloted beforehand. Screening instruments for problem drug use (AUDIT, CAST, CRAFFT and EUPI-a) were also used. The results allow us to estimate the rate of victimisation by DFSA in Galician minors at 1.7%, of which only 11.4% would have reported it. Beyond the socio-demographic profile of the victims (females in 2 out of 3 cases), they present different patterns with regard to the pattern of problematic consumption of alcohol and other substances and the pattern of problematic use of the Internet and social networks, with a significantly higher prevalence of online risk behaviours. This suggests that this phenomenon goes far beyond sexual violence, so it is necessary to address it at a preventive level from a comprehensive perspective, including educational and public health perspectives.

