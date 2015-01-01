Abstract

Substance use and abuse is a major public health problem. Research has generally shown that sexual minority groups such as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and other (LGBT+) people are among the most at-risk vulnerable groups for substance use. However, research in the Spanish context is very scarce and has not analyzed these issues. This research, therefore, aimed to analyze substance use in young people according to their sexual orientation through two studies using representative samples of adolescents. The analyses revealed only some differences in substance use by sexual minority groups. Bisexual adolescents showed a higher frequency of use in some indicators of tobacco, cannabis and alcohol, and lesbians showed a higher frequency of heavy alcohol use but no other indicators of differential use. Questioning adolescents, on the other hand, had the lowest rates of use compared to the other groups on many indicators.



RESULTS derived from both studies could indicate, at least with these samples and indicators, that there is no generalized and more frequent use of substances by people of sexual minority groups, which could suggest the existence of a stereotype rather than a fact.

Language: es