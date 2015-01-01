Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Whole blood (WB) is associated with improved mortality while lowering blood product utilization. Furthermore, statin medications are associated with favorable outcomes in traumatic brain injury and risk reduction of venous thromboembolism. However, the use of statin medications has not been evaluated in those receiving WB. The objective of this study is to determine the effects of pre-injury statin exposure on patients receiving WB.



METHODS: Patients that underwent WB first resuscitation and received pre-injury statins were compared to those that did not receive pre-injury statins. Demographics as well as complication rates, blood product transfusion volumes, and mortality were evaluated. Univariate and multivariable analyses were used to determine independent predictors of mortality.



RESULTS: In the study period, 785 patients received WB as part of their resuscitation. One hundred and thirty five patients (17.3%) took statin medications prior to injury. Patients that were exposed to a pre-injury statin had a lower mortality rate than those that were not exposed (21.5% vs 32.5%, P =.01). After adjusting for imbalances, age, ISS, Glasgow Coma Scale, admission systolic blood pressures, and pre-injury statin use were independent predictors of mortality following multiple logistic regression. When evaluating outcomes based on statin intensity, the use of high-intensity statins was associated with lower mortality (OR:.37, 95% CI:.13-.93), whereas moderate and low-intensity statins were not.



CONCLUSION: In patients resuscitated with WB, pre-injury statins use was associated with improved outcomes. Specifically, patients that received high-intensity pre-injury statins appeared to be the population that benefited.

Language: en