Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aims to investigate the effects of engaging in artistic and sporting activities on children's levels of digital addiction, aggression, and psychological resilience. MATERIAL AND METHOD: This cross-sectional study encompasses children aged 11-12 who are regularly engaged and not engaged in artistic or sporting education. The study involved 623 children. Data collection utilized the "Digital Addiction Scale," "Child and Adolescent Psychological Resilience Scale," and "Reactive and Proactive Aggression Scale." RESULTS: The study found statistically significant effects of engaging in sporting and artistic activities on digital addiction, psychological resilience, and reactive aggression (p < 0.05). Compared to the group with no activity, children engaged in artistic activities scored -4.38 units lower on the digital addiction scale, while those engaged in sports scored -4.23 units lower. Similarly, compared to the group with no activity, children engaged in artistic activities scored 3.32 units higher on the psychological resilience scale, and those engaged in sports scored 3.30 units higher. As children's psychological resilience scores increased, their scores for digital addiction and aggression decreased.



CONCLUSION AND RECOMMENDATIONS: Participation in such activities can help children acquire healthy coping skills, strengthen their emotional regulation abilities, and reduce problems associated with anger. Therefore, encouraging children to engage in these activities is crucial for contributing to their overall well-being and promoting a balanced lifestyle. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING PRACTICE: Nurses can educate families about the importance of sports and artistic activities for the healthy development of children. Moreover, diversifying the activities offered to children in schools and youth centers and encouraging these activities can help promote healthy lifestyles and reduce digital addiction.

Language: en