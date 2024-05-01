Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study is to examine the relationship between childhood trauma and psychological resilience in the Turkish Cypriot community and to identify the predictors of psychological resilience.



METHOD: The research was conducted with 354 individuals in a web-based online environment in Northern Cyprus. Data were collected using a "Personal Information Form", the "Adverse Childhood Events Scale", and the "Resilience Scale for Adults". Percentage, mean, standard deviation, and Pearson's correlation analysis were used in the data analysis.



RESULTS: In the study, 16.67 % of the participants were exposed to war or conflict when they were young and 10.17 % had a mental illness. In addition, it was determined that there were statistically significant and negative correlations between the Adverse Childhood Events Scale scores and the scores they got from the Adult Resilience Scale and the sub-dimensions of the scale. Female gender and education level predicted the scores on the Resilience Scale for Adults positively, and the presence of mental disease and the scores on the Adverse Childhood Events Scale negatively predicted the scores on the Resilience Scale for Adults.



CONCLUSION: İn this study, gender, educational status, presence of mental illness, and the total score on the Adverse Childhood Events Scale were determined to be predictive variables affecting resilience. Considering the research findings, it is recommended that nurses plan studies for the protection of the mental health of children and adolescents and the groups exposed to trauma should be psychologically supported to raise individuals with high resilience.

