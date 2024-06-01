Abstract

Intimate partner violence has become an increasingly serious social problem in Türkiye in recent years. It causes social, physical, and psychosocial health problems that impact mortality and morbidity in women. This study aimed to determine the inner worlds of female IPV victims who sought safety from their abusers in women's shelters. The sample consisted of ten women staying in a women's shelter affiliated with the Violence Prevention and Monitoring Center in Ankara. The study used a qualitative research design (phenomenology) and the drawing technique. An art therapist and a psychotherapist interpreted the symbols in pictures drawn by participants. Moreover, in-depth interviews were conducted with participants to disclose their repressed feelings and thoughts. Both in-depth interviews and drawings helped us elaborate on participants' inner worlds. The results showed that all types of violence left deep emotional scars. Some participants stated that legal sanctions should also apply to psychological violence. Participants were highly motivated to change their lives around but had financial concerns. Some participants were concerned that legal procedures, such as housing and economic support, were short-termed. The results indicate that all parties, such as governments, civil society organizations, media, and the private sector, should adopt a holistic approach to combating all types of violence.

Language: en