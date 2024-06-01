Abstract

Indigenous youth in the United States are at high-risk for experiencing homelessness related to adverse childhood experiences such as parental substance use and low educational attainment. Such experiences may lead to adverse physical and mental health issues; these youth also have positive attributes of psychological capita (hope, self-efficacy, resilience, optimism) that are related to health outcomes. The purpose of this secondary analysis was to describe demographic attributes and psychological capital in Indigenous youth experiencing homelessness (IYEH) who participated in a longitudinal intervention study related to safe sex behaviors and life satisfaction. From a total of 602, Indigenous participants (n = 111; mean age 21.25 ± 1.82 years) were recruited from drop-in centers in Austin, Texas and Columbus, Ohio. Data were collected immediately after the intervention and at 3- and 6-month intervals. For this analysis, only data collected at the final time-point were used. Valid scales with Cronbach alphas of 0.75-0.92 (Hope, Resilience, Optimism, Self-efficacy for Substance Refusal, Self-efficacy for Safer Sex, Safe Sex Behaviors, Social Connectedness, and Life Satisfaction) were used. The majority of the IYEH reported smoking, drinking, and using drugs. Psychological capital variables of hope, self-efficacy for negotiating safer sex, resilience, and optimism were significantly related to one another, but not to safe sex behaviors or intention to use condoms. Resilience and optimism were significantly related to social connectedness but not to other psychological capital variables. Life satisfaction was significantly associated with hope, resilience, and optimism.



FINDINGS have implications for further theory and research development.

Language: en