Abstract

Enhancing social support and connectedness can reduce suicide risk, yet few studies have examined this effect in American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) adults. We assessed suicidal ideation and behavior, thwarted belongingness, social support, enculturation, historical trauma, and traumatic life events in 709 AI/AN adults at high risk of suicide from five AI/AN communities. Suicidal ideation was associated with thwarted belongingness and protected against by social support and engaging in AI/AN ceremonies. Among those who made lifetime suicide attempts, traumatic life events, symptoms of depression/anxiety due to historical trauma, and thwarted belongingness were linked to more attempts. More engagement in cultural practices was associated with fewer suicide attempts. Higher levels of social support were associated with more suicide attempts, an observation potentially attributable to the cross-sectional nature of the study. Interventions should focus on protective factors and context-specific interventions emphasizing community history, values, and strengths.

