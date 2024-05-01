Abstract

This study aims to determine the relationship between young women's attitudes towards dating violence and internalized misogyny. This study used descriptive and relational design. The target population of the study was all young women aged between 18 and 24 years who lived in Turkey. A total of 288 individuals were accessed in the study. Data were collected through the "Personal Information Form" developed by the researchers, "Attitudes towards Dating Violence Scales", and the "Internalized Misogyny Scale". Participating young women's Attitudes Towards Male Psychological Dating Violence Scale mean score and the Internalized Misogyny Scale mean score demonstrated a positive and medium level relationship (p<0.01. r:0.412), and a positive and weak correlation was detected with Devaluing of Women (p<0.01. r:0.374), Distrust of Women (p<0.01. r:0.341), and gender bias in favor of men (p<0.01. r:0.321) sub-scale mean scores. This study found that although the level was weak, there was a correlation between internalized misogyny and dating violence, and the increase in internalized misogyny increased the acceptance of dating violence in young women.

