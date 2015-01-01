Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traffic accidents (TA) remain a significant global public health concern, impacting low-and middle-income countries. This study aimed to describe the trend in TA mortality and inequalities in Ecuador for 2011-2022, distributed by year, gender, age group, geographical location, type of accident, and social inequalities.



METHODS: An ecological study was conducted using INEC national-level data on TA fatalities in Ecuador. Mortality rates were calculated per 100,000 population and analyzed by year, gender, age group, geographic region, and accident type. Annual percentage variation (APV) was determined using linear regression models. Inequality analyses examined associations between TA mortality and socioeconomic factors like per capita income and literacy rates. Complex measures such as the Slope Inequality Index (SII) were calculated to assess the magnitude of inequalities.



RESULTS: There were 38,355 TA fatalities in Ecuador from 2011 to 2022, with an overall mortality rate of 19.4 per 100,000 inhabitants. The rate showed a non-significant decreasing trend (APV - 0.4%, p = 0.280). Males had significantly higher mortality rates than females (31.99 vs. 7.19 per 100,000), with the gender gap widening over time (APV 0.85%, p = 0.003). The Amazon region had the highest rate (24.4 per 100,000), followed by the Coast (20.4 per 100,000). Adults aged ≥ 60 years had the highest mortality (31.0 per 100,000), followed by those aged 25-40 years (28.6 per 100,000). The ≥ 60 age group showed the most significant rate decrease over time (APV - 2.25%, p < 0.001). Pedestrians were the most affected group after excluding unspecified accidents, with a notable decreasing trend (APV - 5.68%, p < 0.001). Motorcyclist fatalities showed an increasing trend, ranking third in TA-related deaths. Lower literacy rates and per capita income were associated with higher TA mortality risks. Inequality in TA mortality between provinces with the highest and lowest per capita income increased by 247.7% from 2011 to 2019, as measured by the SII.



CONCLUSION: While overall TA mortality slightly decreased in Ecuador, significant disparities persist across demographic groups and geographic regions. Older adults, males, pedestrians, and economically disadvantaged populations face disproportionately higher risks. The increasing trend in motorcycle-related fatalities and widening socioeconomic inequalities are particularly concerning.

