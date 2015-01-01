|
Zwierzchowska A, Gaweł E, Krużyńska A, Słomka KJ, Juras G. BMC Sports Sci. Med. Rehabil. 2024; 16(1): e159.
39034392
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Cochlear implantation (CI) surgery has become a prevalent method of hearing rehabilitation, since it has been acknowledged that it impacts effectively on the vestibular system. However, there is still no consensus among clinicians on the most appropriate age and area (lateral/bilateral) of CI surgery in terms of postural control. The present study aimed to assess the postural control in late lateral CI adolescents with different visual (eyes opened(EO)/eyes closed(EC)) and auditory (CI activated/deactivated) conditions and to build a theoretical model of postural control based on sensual compensatory mechanisms that are predominant in late CI individuals. It was hypothesized that kinesthetic sensation and exteroceptors of the superficial sensation are critical for neuromuscular control after late CI.
Language: en
Keywords
Hearing loss; Deafness; Auditory apparatus; Postural control; Vestibular disorders