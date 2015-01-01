Abstract

PURPOSE: Social rehabilitation of aggression following an Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) is critically important for persons with ABI due to increased vulnerability of criminal behaviour related to post-injury changes in functioning. This review presents findings from studies that evaluated aggression interventions in both community and forensic populations of people with ABI.



METHODS: We searched PsycINFO, EMBASE, SocINDEX, CINAHL and Medline databases for studies published between 1(st) January 2000 and 15(th) October 2023.



RESULTS: There were 15 studies (14 community-based, one forensic) that met inclusion criteria. Pharmacological management (6) was largely ineffective and anger management interventions (6) presented with inconsistent effectiveness. Emotion regulation (1) may be effective for externalised aggression. Both mindfulness and transcranial direct current stimulation (1) were effective, and the results of a forensic peer group approach (1) were not tested for statistical significance. There was variability in the measurement of aggression, injury severity, and cognitive impairment.



CONCLUSIONS: Whilst community interventions for aggression in persons with ABI are prevalent, findings for effectiveness have been mixed and there is a paucity of evaluated interventions in forensic samples. Further research is needed to unravel the complex interplay of factors contributing to aggression and develop effective social rehabilitation for persons with ABI.

