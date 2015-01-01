|
Citation
|
Guala T, Harries T, Button K, de Andrade D, Miller P, Tonner L, Hill H, Langbein A, Curtis A. Disabil. Rehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39033395
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Social rehabilitation of aggression following an Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) is critically important for persons with ABI due to increased vulnerability of criminal behaviour related to post-injury changes in functioning. This review presents findings from studies that evaluated aggression interventions in both community and forensic populations of people with ABI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
traumatic brain injury; aggression; intervention; Acquired brain injury; social rehabilitation; violent offending