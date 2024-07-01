|
Turner BJ, Porter AC, Robillard CL. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39033823
BACKGROUND: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors often emerge in a predictable sequence, with suicidal ideation (SI) preceding planning, and planning preceding actions. Few studies, however, have considered the timing and duration of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) in these transitions. Accordingly, this study examined: 1) the developmental sequencing of NSSI, SI and suicide attempts, and 2) whether age of onset or duration predict transitions from NSSI to other SITB, and from SI to NSSI.
Adolescence; Self-harm; Development; Initiation; Onset; Trajectory