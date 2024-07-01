SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Schafer KM, Melia R, Joiner T. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1016/j.jad.2024.07.141

39033824

Suicidality disproportionately affects Veterans, and in 2020 the Military Health and Well-Being Project was conducted in part to study the link between risk and protective constructs with suicidality among Veterans. In the present study, we investigate the relative contribution of risk (i.e., military self-stigma, daily stress, combat exposure, substance use, traumatic brain injury, and moral injury) and protective constructs (i.e., social integration, social contribution, public service motivation, purpose and meaning, and help-seeking) with suicidality. Using cross-sectional Pearson correlation and linear regression models, we studied the independent and relative contribution of risk and protective correlates in a sample of 1469 Veterans (male: n = 985, 67.1 %; female: n = 476, 32.4 %; transgender, non-binary, prefer not to say: n = 8, 0.5 %). When we investigated protective constructs individually as well as simultaneously, social contribution (β = -0.39, t = -15.59, p < 0.001) was the strongest protective construct against suicidality. Social integration (β = -0.13, t = -4.88, p < 0.001) additionally accounted for significant reduction in suicidality when all protective constructs were considered together. When we investigated the contribution of risk constructs towards suicidality, moral injury was most strongly associated with suicidality (r = 0.519, p < 0.001), yet when studied simultaneously for their relative contribution none of the constructs accounted for a significant amount of the variance in suicidality (|t|s ≤ 1.98, ps ≥ 0.07). These findings suggest that among Veterans it is possible that social contribution is protective against suicidality and could be a possible treatment target for the prevention or reduction of suicidality among Veterans.


Suicidality; Veterans; Protective correlates; Risk correlates

