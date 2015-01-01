|
Accardo AL, Neely LC, Pontes NMH, Pontes MCF. J. Autism Dev. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
39034347
Autistic youth and youth with ADHD have heightened rates of bullying victimization, anxiety, and depression. The purpose of this research is to use nationally representative US data to 1) estimate the prevalence of anxiety and depression among bullied neurodivergent youth and 2) investigate whether the association between bullying victimization and anxiety or depression is significantly greater among autistic youth and youth with ADHD. For this research, we used five years of data (2016-2020) from the nationally representative National Survey of Children's Health (NSCH), youth ages 12-17 years (n = 71,973). Data were analyzed with R and the R survey package to estimate average marginal percentages, risk differences, and additive interactions as recommended by STROBE guidelines. The study identified heightened anxiety and depression among bullied autistic or ADHD youth.
Language: en
Anxiety; Depression; ADHD; Bullying; Youth; Autism