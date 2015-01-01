|
Citation
|
Miyazaki H, Taniguchi M. Shokuhin Eiseigaku Zasshi 2024; 65(3): 53-60.
|
Vernacular Title
|
リアルタイムPCRを用いた有毒植物の属鑑別法の開発
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Food Hygienic Society of Japan)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39034136
|
Abstract
|
We have developed a rapid genus identification method for poisonous plants. The real-time PCR using the TaqMan(®) probe method was employed for detection, with the amplified targets being the "trnL (UAA)-intron" or "trnL-trnF intergenic spacer" regions of chloroplast DNA. The targeted plants were selected six genera (Aconitum, Colchicum, Veratrum, Brugmansia, Scopolia and Narcissus), which have been implicated in many instances of food poisoning in Japan. A tissue lysis solution was used for DNA extraction, which can be completed within approximate 30 min. A master mix corresponding to the tissue lysis solution was used for real-time PCR reagents. As a result, we were able to complete the entire process from DNA extraction to genus identification in 4 to 5 hr. The detection sensitivity was estimated at approximately 1 pg of DNA for all six plant genera. Remarkably, an amplification plot was discerned even with the crude cell lysates of all samples. It was also possible to obtain amplification curves for three plant samples that had been subjected to simulated cooking (boiling). This study suggests that the developed method can rapidly identify six genera of poisonous plants.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
Time Factors; *Plants, Toxic/classification/genetics; *Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction/methods; Aconitum/genetics/classification/chemistry; chloroplast DNA; DNA, Chloroplast/genetics/analysis; DNA, Plant/genetics/analysis; food poisoning; Foodborne Diseases/prevention & control; PCR real-time PCR; poisonous plant; Sensitivity and Specificity; Veratrum/genetics/chemistry/classification