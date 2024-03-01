Abstract

The aims of this study are to analyze the extent of network-wide delays caused by at-grade highway-rail crossings that affect disadvantaged communities disproportionally in industrial cities such as Chicago, examine the effectiveness of mitigation measures that do not involve grade-separation, and monetize the benefits of delay reduction with respect to hazardous vehicle emissions, excessive fuel consumption, and waste of residents' time. The analysis of mitigation measures showed that providing up-to-date traffic information to the travelers, especially using mobile devices, to disseminate near real-time information frequently, can reduce the delay associated with rail crossings considerably as long as information is updated every 20 minutes or less.