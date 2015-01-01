Abstract

This paper examines the resilience of feudal customary councils and their links with modern local state agencies in perpetuating crimes of "honor" in the State of Haryana, India. This peculiar dynamic has been approached by tapping the experiences and direct involvement of women activists and third sector organizations. The paper asks questions that help move beyond popular polarizations constructed between the Indian State and customary caste councils by revealing their complex interface. These women's organizations interviewed, engage in an "anthropology of state," dissociating the state as a formal technical entity from its actual functioning. Their feminist paradigms encourage new conceptualizations of a "weak patriarchal" state. This notion draws attention to the subversion of state rules by patriarchal cultural inclinations of state agents who together join forces in complex ways with community/caste councils or Khap Panchayats in exacerbating violence against women.

