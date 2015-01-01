Abstract

In this cross-sectional study, we analyzed data from the Survey of Risk Factors in a Secondary School Students (FRESC) representative survey among secondary school students aged 13 to 19 in the city of Barcelona. At all school grades, sexual harassment was more commonly reported by girls than by boys (17% of girls vs 4.2% of boys). The factors associated with sexual harassment were higher school grade, having a mental health disorder, cannabis abuse, and discrimination because of sexual orientation in girls and discrimination because of sexual orientation in boys. These findings highlight the potentially strong impact of sexual harassment on adolescents' lives and underscore the importance of preventing this form of violence.

Language: en