Abstract

This study analyses the determinants of community resilience to violent conflict in north central Nigeria. It adopts mixed research methodology through multistage sampling technique. This involved the purposive selection of Benue and Plateau states. The study is anchored on social capital as a valuable theoretical framework to understand community resilience. It raises a pertinent research question. What are the factors influencing community resilience to violent conflict in Nigeria's north central? Primary data were obtained through household data collection in Jos, Barkin Ladi, Makurdi, and Gbajimba where respondents were chosen for questionnaire administration. Through multiple regression, the study identified social solidarity, group identity, collective efficacy, number of household member(s) in active employment, and trust as determinants of community resilience to violent conflict. These findings yield insight for theories, policies, and practices. The study concludes that it is important to account for social solidarity, collective efficacy, and trust in strengthening community resilience.

