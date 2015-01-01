|
Baboolal AA. Vict. Offender 2024; 19(3): 447-467.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
After 9/11, research highlighted how Muslim communities endured discrimination, surveillance, and violence. In recent years, few studies have critically assessed how gender-based harassment of Muslim women is simultaneously linked to hypervisibility (veiling), while "invisible" (non-veiled) Muslim women remain susceptible to verbal harassment and physical violence in the public sphere. Drawing from qualitative in-depth semi-structured interviews with Muslim women (n = 27) across racial/ethnic and immigrant identity, this article examines the unique vulnerability of Muslim women during the Trump presidential administration, including covert and overt forms of violence.
gender-based violence; hate speech; Islamophobia; Muslims