SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Baboolal AA. Vict. Offender 2024; 19(3): 447-467.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15564886.2023.2175093

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

After 9/11, research highlighted how Muslim communities endured discrimination, surveillance, and violence. In recent years, few studies have critically assessed how gender-based harassment of Muslim women is simultaneously linked to hypervisibility (veiling), while "invisible" (non-veiled) Muslim women remain susceptible to verbal harassment and physical violence in the public sphere. Drawing from qualitative in-depth semi-structured interviews with Muslim women (n = 27) across racial/ethnic and immigrant identity, this article examines the unique vulnerability of Muslim women during the Trump presidential administration, including covert and overt forms of violence.

FINDINGS indicate myriad forms of violence as veiled women navigate harassment at the axes of racialized Muslim identity and social categorization as immigrants (twice racialized intersectionality). Yet, Black Muslim women's experiences are further complicated by anti-Black racism. Muslim women navigate gender-based anti-Muslim bias by disrupting notions of passive victimhood by leaning into invisible or hypervisible markers, revealing or concealing their ethnoreligious identity through racial ambiguity, and engaging in advocacy.

Keywords

gender-based violence; hate speech; Islamophobia; Muslims

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print