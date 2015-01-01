SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Silva APJ, Saffi F, Soares ARA, de Almeida Rocca CC, Durães RSS, Serafim AP. Vict. Offender 2024; 19(4): 656-670.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15564886.2023.2239234

unavailable

This study presents the criminal profile of homicide offenders in prisons across Brazil. The sample was N = 189 male participants, single-victim homicide (n = 87) and serial homicides (n = 102). Most of the sample had less than nine years of formal education and the most frequent age was 15-28. Robbery homicide was the most frequent motivation for both groups and fight/settling scores were more common in the single homicide group. Men victims were more frequent for both groups. Acquaintances (56.3%) in single homicides and unknown to the aggressor (64.4%) in serial homicides. Firearms was the main method of execution. Mental disorder was more frequent (24.5%) in serial homicides.

criminal profiling; homicides; robbery; victims; Violent behavior

