Abstract

This study presents the criminal profile of homicide offenders in prisons across Brazil. The sample was N = 189 male participants, single-victim homicide (n = 87) and serial homicides (n = 102). Most of the sample had less than nine years of formal education and the most frequent age was 15-28. Robbery homicide was the most frequent motivation for both groups and fight/settling scores were more common in the single homicide group. Men victims were more frequent for both groups. Acquaintances (56.3%) in single homicides and unknown to the aggressor (64.4%) in serial homicides. Firearms was the main method of execution. Mental disorder was more frequent (24.5%) in serial homicides.