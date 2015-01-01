SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Meinert EK, Wentz EA. Vict. Offender 2024; 19(4): 671-691.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15564886.2023.2299007

unavailable

The purpose of this study was to uncover common themes among tweets shared by victims of military sexual assault (MSA) and make suggestions for policy implications. By using Twitter as a unique data source, researchers were able to analyze self-report data that were not available elsewhere.

RESULTS of this qualitative study indicate leadership has a profound impact on MSA. Leaders failed victims in several ways: some were the offenders, some hindered the reporting process, and others ridiculed the victim. Researchers suggest reevaluation of current programs, creation of training programs for military leaders, and adequate resources be made available to MSA victims.

leadership; military; Military sexual assault; MSA; victimization

