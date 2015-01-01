Abstract

There is much debate over whether or not individuals convicted of a sexual offense (ICSOs) display empathy deficits, and more specifically what type of deficits. This systematic review aims to identify the empathy deficits exhibited by this population in comparison to offending and non-offending populations. Thirty-four studies were included.



RESULTS were inconsistent concerning general, cognitive and affective empathy. However, ICSOs tend to display deficits toward victims of sexual violence, especially their own. Whilst empathy deficits may be a risk factor, the presence of empathy may act as a protective factor. Nonetheless, further robust and systematic research is needed.