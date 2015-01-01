|
Tibbels S, Benbouriche M, Przygodzki-Lionet N. Vict. Offender 2024; 19(5): 709-738.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
There is much debate over whether or not individuals convicted of a sexual offense (ICSOs) display empathy deficits, and more specifically what type of deficits. This systematic review aims to identify the empathy deficits exhibited by this population in comparison to offending and non-offending populations. Thirty-four studies were included.
affective empathy; cognitive empathy; general empathy; Individuals convicted of a sexual offense; victim empathy